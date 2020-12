Flight of courage seen in the picture of 'New destination' in Jammu and Kashmir

After the removal of article 370, the picture of Jammu and Kashmir seems to have changed a bit, where the pace of development is showing, then the flight of spirits has also increased, its latest example is the fulfillment of the dream of a daughter of Jammu and Kashmir. Pooja Devi, became the first woman bus driver of Jammu and Kashmir to dream of driving a buses and truck on the roads of Kashmir since her childhood.