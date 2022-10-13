NewsVideos

Flood like situation due to heavy rains in Telangana

|Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 05:42 PM IST
Heavy rains lashed Telangana last night and there was a flood like situation in the city. Cars were submerged in water and people's houses were also flooded.

All Videos

T20 World Cup 2022: 5 Playing condition changes by ICC to watch for in this season
T20 World Cup 2022: 5 Playing condition changes by ICC to watch for in this season
Know about the hidden belief behind this Karva Chauth fast
6:16
Know about the hidden belief behind this Karva Chauth fast
Learn from Jyotish Guru what to do for husband's long life on Karva Chauth
6:16
 Learn from Jyotish Guru what to do for husband's long life on Karva Chauth
5G Cyber Scam : Scammers stealing bank details in the name of upgrading SIM
6:22
5G Cyber Scam : Scammers stealing bank details in the name of upgrading SIM
AIMIM Chief Owaisi's statement on Hijab controversy
9:6
AIMIM Chief Owaisi's statement on Hijab controversy

Trending Videos

T20 World Cup 2022: 5 Playing condition changes by ICC to watch for in this season
6:16
Know about the hidden belief behind this Karva Chauth fast
6:16
Learn from Jyotish Guru what to do for husband's long life on Karva Chauth
6:22
5G Cyber Scam : Scammers stealing bank details in the name of upgrading SIM
9:6
AIMIM Chief Owaisi's statement on Hijab controversy
Telangana rains,Telangana NEWS,Telangana,heavy rains in telangana,rains in telangana,telangana rain updates,Hyderabad rains,Rains,Heavy rains,heavy rain,telangana rain,Rain alert,rains in hyderabad,heavy rain in hyderabad,rains telangana rain updates,heavy rain alert,rains live,telangana rains live,telangana rains 2022,telangana rains news,telangana rain forecast,heavy rain in telangana,telangana rains update,rains in telangana live,