Flood like situation in many districts in Madhya Pradesh

Many states of the country are still facing the brunt of the floods. Rain has wreaked havoc in many districts of Madhya Pradesh. Here only water is visible everywhere.

| Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 12:26 PM IST

