Flood-like situation in Rajasthan due to heavy rains

Due to heavy rains in Rajasthan, the situation seems to be deteriorating continuously, the roads have started flooding. Since 4 days till now more than 40% rain has been received, which is many times more than the previous years.

|Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 08:30 PM IST
