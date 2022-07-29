Flood-like situation in Rajasthan due to heavy rains
Due to heavy rains in Rajasthan, the situation seems to be deteriorating continuously, the roads have started flooding. Since 4 days till now more than 40% rain has been received, which is many times more than the previous years.
