flood threat looms large in Delhi again

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 03:03 PM IST
Yamuna is once again threatening Delhi. Yamuna is again above the danger mark in Delhi. Today the water level of Yamuna river was recorded at 205.34 metres.
Ashok Gehlot: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's statement - Why is PM Modi silent on Manipur
play icon7:52
Ashok Gehlot: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's statement - Why is PM Modi silent on Manipur
Malda Breaking: Manipur to Bengal..Atrocities on daughters. God trust daughters safety
play icon4:1
Malda Breaking: Manipur to Bengal..Atrocities on daughters. God trust daughters safety
4 officers of Tihar Jail suspended
play icon0:46
4 officers of Tihar Jail suspended
Seema Haider's husband Ghulam Haider praised Modi-Yogi
play icon6:51
Seema Haider's husband Ghulam Haider praised Modi-Yogi
Seema Haider, lover Sachin fall sick
play icon14:30
Seema Haider, lover Sachin fall sick
