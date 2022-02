FM Nirmala Sitharaman makes significant announcements for agriculture sector in Budget 2022

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made significant announcements for the agriculture sector in the Union Budget 2022. Announcing the estimated procurement of wheat in Rabi season 2021-22 and of paddy in Kharif season 2021-22, she said that 1,208 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and paddy will be procured from 163 lakh farmers.