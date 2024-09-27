videoDetails

Afzal Ansari's controversial statement On Sadhu Saints

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari once again made a controversial statement about saints and sages and demanded legalization of ganja, which has angered the saints. Actually, Afzal Ansari made a controversial comment on saints and sages and said that ganja should be legalized because lakhs of saints and sages smoke ganja. But still ganja is banned. Afzal Ansari did not stop at this, he also said that even if a freight train of ganja is sent to Kumbh, it will be consumed. Then how is ganja illegal and banned. It should get legal status. Due to which, now saints and sages are angry with Afzal Ansari.