Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2799174https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/afzal-ansaris-controversial-statement-on-sadhu-saints-2799174.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Afzal Ansari's controversial statement On Sadhu Saints

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari once again made a controversial statement about saints and sages and demanded legalization of ganja, which has angered the saints. Actually, Afzal Ansari made a controversial comment on saints and sages and said that ganja should be legalized because lakhs of saints and sages smoke ganja. But still ganja is banned. Afzal Ansari did not stop at this, he also said that even if a freight train of ganja is sent to Kumbh, it will be consumed. Then how is ganja illegal and banned. It should get legal status. Due to which, now saints and sages are angry with Afzal Ansari.

All Videos

A high speed bus hit a car in Greater Noida, 4 people including a woman injured
Play Icon01:38
A high speed bus hit a car in Greater Noida, 4 people including a woman injured
Communal clash at Dehradun railway station over interfaith relationship
Play Icon01:43
Communal clash at Dehradun railway station over interfaith relationship
Owaisi furious over Ajmer Dargah Issue!
Play Icon05:43
Owaisi furious over Ajmer Dargah Issue!
CM Yogi Adityanath Big Offer to PoK!
Play Icon04:38
CM Yogi Adityanath Big Offer to PoK!
Delhi: Heavy police deployment at Shahi Idgah
Play Icon02:03
Delhi: Heavy police deployment at Shahi Idgah

Trending Videos

A high speed bus hit a car in Greater Noida, 4 people including a woman injured
play icon1:38
A high speed bus hit a car in Greater Noida, 4 people including a woman injured
Communal clash at Dehradun railway station over interfaith relationship
play icon1:43
Communal clash at Dehradun railway station over interfaith relationship
Owaisi furious over Ajmer Dargah Issue!
play icon5:43
Owaisi furious over Ajmer Dargah Issue!
CM Yogi Adityanath Big Offer to PoK!
play icon4:38
CM Yogi Adityanath Big Offer to PoK!
Delhi: Heavy police deployment at Shahi Idgah
play icon2:3
Delhi: Heavy police deployment at Shahi Idgah