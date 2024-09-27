videoDetails

Former Maharashtra minister's wife controversial statement about terrorist Osama bin Laden

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 01:24 PM IST

Rita Awhad, wife of former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad, has given a controversial statement about terrorist Osama bin Laden. Rita Awhad, who herself is a leader of NCP Sharad faction, told women to read the book on Osama bin Laden and try to learn from it. Rita Awhad said that Osama's biography should be read and lessons should be learnt from it as to how Osama became such a big criminal. Not only this, Rita said that society forced Osama to become a terrorist.