FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present her maiden Budget at 11 AM; Here’s what to expect

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her maiden Union Budget in Parliament on Friday, against the backdrop of India’s economy hitting a five-year low growth of 6.8 percent in 2018-19. Sitharaman, India’s first full-time Finance Minister will begin her Budget speech at around 11:00 AM today. Watch this video to know more.