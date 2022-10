Food Adulteration Raid: Campaign against adulteration in UP

| Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

Keeping in mind the health of the people Uttar Pradesh government has taken strict action against Food Adulteration before Diwali. A campaign is going on against Food Adulteration in UP where in Bareilly has been found selling adulterated paneer and mawa. See this report for more details.