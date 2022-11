Former Himachal Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal Attacks Congress while commenting on Himachal Elections

| Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

Former Himachal Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal attacked Congress while commenting on Himachal Elections. Dhumal said, 'Congress is raising old issues. They were the one's who removed OPS and brought IPS. Congress is making false promises. They cannot do anything.'