Former Jammu And Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah Comments On Situation Of Muslims In India

| Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 04:02 PM IST

Congress leader Salman Khurshid and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah attended in Lucknow on Saturday. During this, both the leaders mentioned the situation in the country and raised the issue that Muslims are facing an atmosphere of fear in the country.