हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
Budget 2023
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Former JDU President Sharad Yadav passed away at the age of 75
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Jan 13, 2023, 12:42 AM IST
A senior leader of Bihar politics and former JDU president Sharad Yadav has passed away at the age of 75. Sharad Yadav's daughter informed about his death by tweeting.
×
All Videos
0:45
Viral Disco: टॉयलेट बना डिस्को! बटन दबाते ही दिखा ऐसा नजारा, देखें ये चौंका देने वाला वीडियो
0:45
Kapil Sharma ने Amritsar से शेयर किया ऐसा वीडियो, देख हर कोई हुआ 'कॉमेडियन' का दीवाना
2:5
DNA: When the spiritual teacher Swami Vivekananda was born in 1863
0:31
21 साल की टीवी एक्ट्रेस ने फिर पार की बोल्डनेस की सारी हदें, फिगर फ्लाॅन्ट करने पर जमकर हुईं ट्रोल !
2:57
DNA: This is not a breach in PM Modi's security at all
Trending Videos
0:45
Viral Disco: टॉयलेट बना डिस्को! बटन दबाते ही दिखा ऐसा नजारा, देखें ये चौंका देने वाला वीडियो
0:45
Kapil Sharma ने Amritsar से शेयर किया ऐसा वीडियो, देख हर कोई हुआ 'कॉमेडियन' का दीवाना
2:5
DNA: When the spiritual teacher Swami Vivekananda was born in 1863
0:31
21 साल की टीवी एक्ट्रेस ने फिर पार की बोल्डनेस की सारी हदें, फिगर फ्लाॅन्ट करने पर जमकर हुईं ट्रोल !
2:57
DNA: This is not a breach in PM Modi's security at all
Breaking News,Sharad Yadav,Sharad yadav death,sharad yadav death news,sharad yadav news,sharad yadav death live updates,sharad yadav latest news,sharad yadav death live news,sharad yadav no more,sharad yadav speech,sharad yadav news in hindi,sharad yadav is dead,sharad yadav delhi,sharad yadav bihar,sharad yadav profile,sharad yadav is no more,sharad yadav (politician),mp sharad yadav,sharad yadav rjd,rjd sharad yadav,sharad yadav age,