Former minister Sudhakar Singh targetes CM Nitish Kumar

|Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 06:09 PM IST
Former Bihar minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Sudhakar Singh attacked CM Nitish Kumar and said that some people want to go to heaven by becoming PM.

