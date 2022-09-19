NewsVideos

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Joins BJP

|Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 07:27 PM IST
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has joined the BJP in the presence of senior leaders of the saffron party. The veteran leader also merged his newly formed Punjab Lok Congress with the BJP.

All Videos

Viral Video: This plane crashed and...
Viral Video: This plane crashed and...
अगर कंपनी ने आपके PF के साथ छेड़छाड़ की तो क्या करें
3:20
अगर कंपनी ने आपके PF के साथ छेड़छाड़ की तो क्या करें
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi participates in a boat race
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi participates in a boat race
Four workers dead as housing society wall collapses in Noida,CM Yogi expressed grief
8:56
Four workers dead as housing society wall collapses in Noida,CM Yogi expressed grief
Google पर इन चीजों को Search करने से हो जाएगी जेल!
2:46
Google पर इन चीजों को Search करने से हो जाएगी जेल!

Trending Videos

Viral Video: This plane crashed and...
3:20
अगर कंपनी ने आपके PF के साथ छेड़छाड़ की तो क्या करें
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi participates in a boat race
8:56
Four workers dead as housing society wall collapses in Noida,CM Yogi expressed grief
2:46
Google पर इन चीजों को Search करने से हो जाएगी जेल!
Amarinder Singh,Captain Amarinder Singh,Capt Amarinder Singh,amarinder singh to join bjp,amarinder singh bjp,Captain Amrinder Singh,captain amarinder singh today news,amarinder singh meets amit shah,captain amarinder singh resigns,amarinder singh bjp alliance,captain amarinder singh bjp,amarinder singh alliance with bjp,captain amrinder singh joining bjp,amarinder singh join bjp,captain amarinder singh to join bjp,amarinder singh resigns,plc,Breaking News,