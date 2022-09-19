हिन्दी
News
Videos
Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Joins BJP
|
Updated:
Sep 19, 2022, 07:27 PM IST
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has joined the BJP in the presence of senior leaders of the saffron party. The veteran leader also merged his newly formed Punjab Lok Congress with the BJP.
