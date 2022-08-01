Former women officers complaint to Home Ministry against Adhir Ranjan

Continuing debate continues over the derogatory statement of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on the country's first tribal woman President Draupadi Murmu. Now former women officers have complained against Adhir Ranjan by writing a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 07:23 PM IST

