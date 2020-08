Fourth phase of Delhi Metro: Delhi Metro will pass through a height of 28 meters

Phase IV project of Delhi Metro is ready to take the metro network to greater heights! In the proposed section of the upcoming 28.92-km Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor at Haiderpur Badli Mor, Delhi Metro trains will pass through a height of 28 meters - Which will be taller than an eight-story building.