Freedom would have been incomplete without the Mughals - Congress MP Abdul Khaliq
Assam Congress MP Abdul Khaliq has given controversial statement. Khalik said that the Mughals gave a road map to India. He further said that the Mughals had named the country Hindustan and without the Mughals the freedom struggle of the country would have been incomplete.
Assam Congress MP Abdul Khaliq has given controversial statement. Khalik said that the Mughals gave a road map to India. He further said that the Mughals had named the country Hindustan and without the Mughals the freedom struggle of the country would have been incomplete.