Freedom would have been incomplete without the Mughals - Congress MP Abdul Khaliq

Assam Congress MP Abdul Khaliq has given controversial statement. Khalik said that the Mughals gave a road map to India. He further said that the Mughals had named the country Hindustan and without the Mughals the freedom struggle of the country would have been incomplete.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 06:19 PM IST

