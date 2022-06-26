NewsVideos

Future of education will lie in finding the ideal blend of hybrid learning: Panel at Edufuture Excellence Awards

Edufuture Excellence Awards celebrates the changemakers who rose above the challenges to create stories that inspire future generations. In conversation with Sushant Mohan, Digital Editor, Zee Media industry experts discusses the future of Indian education. Experts are focusing on need to learn how to balance online and offline education.

|Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 06:54 PM IST
