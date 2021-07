G. Kishan Reddy gets promotion in Modi cabinet, will take care of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism

BJP MP Gangapuram Kishan Reddy has created history by becoming the first cabinet minister from Telangana after the formation of the state in 2014. Former Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy was promoted as the Union Cabinet Minister and appointed as the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of the North-East Region.