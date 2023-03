videoDetails

G20: S Jaishankar meets China's foreign minister says, 'Emphasis on restoring peace in the border area'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

G20 FMM 2023: Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang. During this, Jai Shankar said, 'There are some problems in the relationship between the two countries. Emphasis on restoration of peace in the border area.