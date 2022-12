videoDetails

G20 Summit 2023 India: S. Jaishankar reached Kashi to review the preparations for G-20 conference

| Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

This time India will host the G-20 Summit 2023. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar reached Kashi to take stock of the preparations regarding this. Know in detail what Jaishankar did after reaching Kashi.