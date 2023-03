videoDetails

G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi appeals for peace between Russia-Ukraine War

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for peace regarding Russia-Ukraine war during G20 summit forum. After this, Russian and American Foreign ministers also met each other. But it is believed that even after the talks, the matter did not materialise.