'Game of violence' begins after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's victory in Nandigram

In Bengal on Sunday, TMC won the election by winning 213 out of 294 seats, while the BJP+'s share came to a total of 77 seats. At the same time, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari won in Nandigram, with which 'khela' of violence started. The Adhikari's car was attacked in Bengal.