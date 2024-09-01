Advertisement
Rajneeti: Attack on Hindus from Bangladesh To Bijnor?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 08:52 PM IST
Rajneeti: Hindus from Bijnor to Bangladesh are being the victims of this. In Bangladesh, violence against Hindus has been going on for the past one month. And now a similar incident happened in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. Where some elements running a hate agenda tried to hurt Hindu sentiments. The idol of God was broken. Due to which people got angry and now the police is talking about taking action. Now the question is who is hatching such a conspiracy against Hindus from Bijnor to Bangladesh.

