videoDetails

Watch visuals of destruction amid flood in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 07:26 AM IST

Andhra Pradesh Telangana Flood 2024: Pictures of severe floods have emerged from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Many districts and roads have also been affected due to heavy rains. See the current situation in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in this video.