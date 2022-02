Game Of Votes: Kairana Vs Kisan in Western Uttar Pradesh?

The campaign war is on to win the electoral battle of Uttar Pradesh. Every political party is eyeing western Uttar Pradesh and that is why, whether it is Yogi Adityanath or Home Minister Amit Shah, they are campaigning. At the same time, Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary are making big announcements in Aligarh.