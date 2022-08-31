NewsVideos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Eknath Shinde celebrates first Ganesh Chaturthi as Chief Minister

Ganesh Utsav is starting from today across the country. This festival is being celebrated with full enthusiasm all over the country. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also performed Ganpati Puja on this occasion.

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 02:12 PM IST
Ganesh Utsav is starting from today across the country. This festival is being celebrated with full enthusiasm all over the country. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also performed Ganpati Puja on this occasion.

