Ganesha festival Celebrated At Hubballi Idgah Ground: Pramod Muthalik performs Ganesh Puja

From today Ganesh Utsav is being celebrated across the country. On this occasion, worship is also being done at Idgah ground of Hubballi in Karnataka, where Pramod Muthalik has also performed Ganesh Puja.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:24 PM IST

