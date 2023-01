videoDetails

Ganga Vilas Cruise will leave from Varanasi to Dibrugarh

| Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

PM Modi will flag off the world's largest river cruise 'Ganga Vilas'. This cruise is going to travel from Varanasi to Bangladesh in 51 days. See the special things of MV Ganga Vilas in this report.