Gangster Act will be imposed on the accused Srikant who misbehaved with the woman in Noida

In the case of Noida's Shrikant Tyagi, the police have formed 8 teams for his arrest. Along with this, 7 accused who entered the society without permission have also been arrested. Noida Phase-2 station in-charge has also been suspended. Gangster Act will be imposed on the accused Srikant who misbehaved with the woman in Noida. At present, Shrikant Tyagi is absconding. So there 8 teams have been formed for the arrest of Shrikant.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 11:43 AM IST

