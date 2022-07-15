NewsVideos

Gauhar Chishti Arrested: Chishti arrested in provocative sloganeering case

The accused Gauhar Chishti, accused of raising slogans apart from the body at Ajmer Dargah, has been arrested by the police. Police brought Chishti to Rajasthan. The refugee Amanullah is also in the grip. Police hold press conference.

|Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 11:41 AM IST
The accused Gauhar Chishti, accused of raising slogans apart from the body at Ajmer Dargah, has been arrested by the police. Police brought Chishti to Rajasthan. The refugee Amanullah is also in the grip. Police hold press conference.

All Videos

Headline : Gauhar Chishti arrested from Hyderabad
1:35
Headline : Gauhar Chishti arrested from Hyderabad
BJP Press Conference: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari put wrong facts- Gaurav Bhatia
5:21
BJP Press Conference: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari put wrong facts- Gaurav Bhatia
Namaste India: Police brought Gauhar Chishti to Rajasthan
13:43
Namaste India: Police brought Gauhar Chishti to Rajasthan
Namaste India: Friday holiday in Jharkhand?
3:49
Namaste India: Friday holiday in Jharkhand?
Namaste India: Ruckus for shutting down the chicken biryani shop in UP?
2:43
Namaste India: Ruckus for shutting down the chicken biryani shop in UP?

Trending Videos

1:35
Headline : Gauhar Chishti arrested from Hyderabad
5:21
BJP Press Conference: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari put wrong facts- Gaurav Bhatia
13:43
Namaste India: Police brought Gauhar Chishti to Rajasthan
3:49
Namaste India: Friday holiday in Jharkhand?
2:43
Namaste India: Ruckus for shutting down the chicken biryani shop in UP?
gauhar chishti arrested,gauhar chishti,salman chishti arrested,gauhar chishti news,gauhar chishti ajmer,gauhar chishti video,gauhar ali shah chishti,gauhar chishti viral video,gauhar chishti arrest,Sarwar Chishti,Salman Chishti,ajmer dargah shalman chishti arrested,salman chishti arrest,gauhar chishti nupur sharma,salman chishti on nupur sharma,salman chishti video,khadim salman chishti,gauhar chisti arrested,salman chishti nupur sharma,Namaste India,