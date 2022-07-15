Gauhar Chishti Arrested: Chishti arrested in provocative sloganeering case

The accused Gauhar Chishti, accused of raising slogans apart from the body at Ajmer Dargah, has been arrested by the police. Police brought Chishti to Rajasthan. The refugee Amanullah is also in the grip. Police hold press conference.

| Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 11:41 AM IST

