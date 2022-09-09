German Shepherd dog attacked delivery boy in Navi Mumbai

A child has been attacked by a pitbull dog in Ghaziabad. Now a CCTV video of a dangerous dog attack in Navi Mumbai has surfaced in which a pet German Shepherd attacked the delivery boy. While exiting the lift, the dog attacked the delivery boy.

| Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 04:25 PM IST

A child has been attacked by a pitbull dog in Ghaziabad. Now a CCTV video of a dangerous dog attack in Navi Mumbai has surfaced in which a pet German Shepherd attacked the delivery boy. While exiting the lift, the dog attacked the delivery boy.