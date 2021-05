Get free advice from a specialist doctor on eSanjeevani OPD, this OPD became a boon for patients

In eSanjeevani OPD, a full demo of how people can get treatment at home was given with a panel of 3 doctors from CGHS Headquarters. This eSanjeevani OPD service has become a boon for the patients of the country during the Coronavirus period. Thousands of people are consulting expert doctors every day through this service.