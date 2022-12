videoDetails

Ghaziabad: Making an instagram reel took a heavy toll as 3 people lost lives

| Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 05:05 PM IST

An incident has come to light in Ghaziabad. 3 people have lost their lives in the process of making reels in Mussoorie. Actually, standing on the railway track, a young woman and two young men were making reels.