Ghulam Nabi Azad On Congress: 'Congress party disappeared in the ground'

Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the Congress party was not made of computers, it was made of the blood and sweat of the workers. Congress is now confined to tweets and computers. They are trying to defame us. Know that Ghulam Nabi Azad has also announced a new party in Jammu. Although its name has not been announced yet.

| Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 05:57 PM IST

