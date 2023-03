videoDetails

Giriraj Singh makes huge remark on Rahul Gandhi, says, 'his views are no less than Tukde-Tukde Gang'

| Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

Congress' leader Rahul Gandhi made objectionable remarks about India at Cambridge University during his visit to London. Countering this, BJP leader Giriraj Singh hit hard and said, 'Rahul's thoughts and conduct are no less than anti-national and tukde-tukde gang'.