NewsVideos

Giriraj Singh targets Nitish government over Begusarai firing

These days the spirits of criminals are increasing continuously in Begusarai. Criminals are constantly committing big incidents. Meanwhile, the incident of firing has come to the fore again in Begusarai. Begusarai bandh has been announced by BJP regarding these incidents.

|Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 01:17 PM IST
These days the spirits of criminals are increasing continuously in Begusarai. Criminals are constantly committing big incidents. Meanwhile, the incident of firing has come to the fore again in Begusarai. Begusarai bandh has been announced by BJP regarding these incidents.

All Videos

Ravi Shankar Prasad targets Nitish over Begusarai firing
10:59
Ravi Shankar Prasad targets Nitish over Begusarai firing
Jacqueline Fernandez reaches EOW office
4:47
Jacqueline Fernandez reaches EOW office
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi talks of nextgen MGNREGA
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi talks of nextgen MGNREGA
Terrorist Masood Azhar living in ISI guest house in Bahawalpur, Pakistan
2:22
Terrorist Masood Azhar living in ISI guest house in Bahawalpur, Pakistan
Seven police officers suspended in Begusarai firing case
7:56
Seven police officers suspended in Begusarai firing case

Trending Videos

10:59
Ravi Shankar Prasad targets Nitish over Begusarai firing
4:47
Jacqueline Fernandez reaches EOW office
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi talks of nextgen MGNREGA
2:22
Terrorist Masood Azhar living in ISI guest house in Bahawalpur, Pakistan
7:56
Seven police officers suspended in Begusarai firing case
begusarai firing,firing in begusarai,begusarai firing news,Begusarai News,Begusarai,begusarai firing news in hindi,begusarai firing news today,begusarai firing video,begusarai latest news,begusarai firing update,begusarai crime,begusarai crime news,begusarai firing cctv footage,begusarai police,begusarai news today,begusarai fire news,bihar begusarai news,begusarai hindi news,begusarai news updates,begusarai crime news in hindi,Giriraj Singh,