Goa Police registers murder case in Sonali Phogat death
In Sonali Phogat's death case, Goa Police has now registered a murder case. This FIR has been registered on the complaint of Sonali's family. The police is waiting for the post-mortem report. The police will proceed with investigation after the report comes.
