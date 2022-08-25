Goa Police registers murder case in Sonali Phogat death

In Sonali Phogat's death case, Goa Police has now registered a murder case. This FIR has been registered on the complaint of Sonali's family. The police is waiting for the post-mortem report. The police will proceed with investigation after the report comes.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 06:39 PM IST

