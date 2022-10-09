NewsVideos

God sent me to destroy Kansa's descendants - Arvind Kejriwal

|Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 11:27 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said in Vadodara that God has sent me for a special task - to eliminate these descendants of Kansa.

All Videos

Dr. Subhash Chandra reached Agroha Dham on the occasion of Sharad Purnima
2:27
Dr. Subhash Chandra reached Agroha Dham on the occasion of Sharad Purnima
In Delhi's Bawana area, miscreants opened fire outside the showroom for extortion
2:49
In Delhi's Bawana area, miscreants opened fire outside the showroom for extortion
Shiv Sena Row: Uddhav faction and Shinde faction will consider future strategy today
6:12
Shiv Sena Row: Uddhav faction and Shinde faction will consider future strategy today
Asaduddin Owaisi furious for renaming Tipu Express as Wodeyar Express
1:26
Asaduddin Owaisi furious for renaming Tipu Express as Wodeyar Express
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states during next three days
6:56
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states during next three days

Trending Videos

2:27
Dr. Subhash Chandra reached Agroha Dham on the occasion of Sharad Purnima
2:49
In Delhi's Bawana area, miscreants opened fire outside the showroom for extortion
6:12
Shiv Sena Row: Uddhav faction and Shinde faction will consider future strategy today
1:26
Asaduddin Owaisi furious for renaming Tipu Express as Wodeyar Express
6:56
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states during next three days
Gujarat,AAP,Arvind Kejriwal,arvind kejriwal gujarat visit,Gujarat Visit CM Arvind Kejriwal,Arvind Kejriwal Kansa Statement,Arvind Kejriwal in Vadodara,kejriwal in gujarat,arvind kejriwal in gujarat,arvind kejriwal latest news today,arvind kejriwal latest news,Arvind Kejriwal News,kejriwal townhall in gujarat,arvind kejriwal latest speech,kejriwal in vadodara,arvind kejriwal road show,kejriwal latest,Kejriwal,arvind kejriwal gujarat,