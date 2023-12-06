trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696109
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gogamedi murder case update: Shooters identified by police, SIT constituted

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Gogamedi murder case update: As per latest updates Rajasthan police achieved a major breakthrough in the murder case of the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief after the two shooters, who were involved in killing Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, were identified.
Follow Us

All Videos

Amit Shah's 2026 plan on 'Terrorism Free Kashmir'
Play Icon2:26
Amit Shah's 2026 plan on 'Terrorism Free Kashmir'
JK Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill: Amit Shah Roars 'PoK Hamara Hai'
Play Icon5:18
JK Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill: Amit Shah Roars 'PoK Hamara Hai'
Taal Thok Ke Preparation for 24 divisive Gaumutra Controversy
Play Icon44:28
Taal Thok Ke Preparation for 24 divisive Gaumutra Controversy
'PoK hamara hai'says Amit Shah In Parliament
Play Icon20:39
'PoK hamara hai'says Amit Shah In Parliament
Massive controversy erupted after Senthilkumar called Hindi heartland states,‘Gaumutra’ states
Play Icon9:48
Massive controversy erupted after Senthilkumar called Hindi heartland states,‘Gaumutra’ states

Trending Videos

Amit Shah's 2026 plan on 'Terrorism Free Kashmir'
play icon2:26
Amit Shah's 2026 plan on 'Terrorism Free Kashmir'
JK Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill: Amit Shah Roars 'PoK Hamara Hai'
play icon5:18
JK Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill: Amit Shah Roars 'PoK Hamara Hai'
Taal Thok Ke Preparation for 24 divisive Gaumutra Controversy
play icon44:28
Taal Thok Ke Preparation for 24 divisive Gaumutra Controversy
'PoK hamara hai'says Amit Shah In Parliament
play icon20:39
'PoK hamara hai'says Amit Shah In Parliament
Massive controversy erupted after Senthilkumar called Hindi heartland states,‘Gaumutra’ states
play icon9:48
Massive controversy erupted after Senthilkumar called Hindi heartland states,‘Gaumutra’ states
Gogamedi murder case update,karni sena,SIT,Rajasthan news,jaipur murder case,