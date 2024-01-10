trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708417
Golden doors installed in Ramlala's sanctum sanctorum before consecration

|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 07:06 PM IST
Ram Mandir Golden Door: अयोध्या (Ayodhya) में 22 जनवरी को राम मंदिर (Ram Mandir) की भव्य प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा का कार्यक्रम होने जा रहा है. राम मंदिर के गर्भगृह में 14 सोने के दरवाजे (14 gold doors) लगाए जाने हैं. मंदिर के गर्भगृह में पहला सोने का दरवाजा लगा चुका है.अगले तीन दिनों में यहां सोने के 13 और दरवाजों को लगाया जाना है. हैदराबाद (Hyderabad) की 100 साल पुरानी कंपनी अनुराधा टिंबर (Anuradha Timber) राम मंदिर के लकड़ी के दरवाजों को तैयार कर रही है. इस दरवाजे की कीमत करोड़ों रुपये की बताई जा रही है.दरवाजे के बीच के पल्ले में दो हाथियों की तस्वीर है, जो स्वागत की मुद्रा में हैं. उसके ऊपरी हिस्से में महलनुमा आकृति बनी है जिसमें दो सेवादार हाथ जोड़े खड़े हैं.दरवाजे के निचले हिस्से में चार खाने में सुंदर कलाकृतियां बनी हैं. दरवाजों पर हाथी, कमल दल, झरोखे जैसे डिजाइन इसको भव्यता प्रदान कर रहे हैं.

