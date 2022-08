Gopalganj Gangrape Case: The accused made the video viral after the gangrape

A case of gang-rape from a minor has come to light in Gopalganj, Bihar. Police have registered a case and arrested one accused while two accused are still absconding.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 01:32 PM IST

A case of gang-rape from a minor has come to light in Gopalganj, Bihar. Police have registered a case and arrested one accused while two accused are still absconding.