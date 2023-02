videoDetails

Government has taken several steps for the North East and our border areas: President Draupadi Murmu

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 01:28 PM IST

President Draupadi Murmu said, 'North East and our border areas are experiencing a new pace of development. Along with the inhospitable conditions in the North East and Jammu and Kashmir, unrest and terrorism were also a big challenge in front of development. The government has taken many successful steps for lasting peace.