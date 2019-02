Govt withdraws security cover of five Kashmir separatists after Pulwama attack

Days after Pulwama suicide-bombing in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has withdrawn the security cover provided to five separatist leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. The other four are Shabir Shah, Hashim Qureshi, Bilal Lone and Abdul Ghani Bhat.