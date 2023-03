videoDetails

Greece News: Violent protest over train accident, fierce clash between students and police

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

Greece train crash: There was a major rail accident in Greece, according to information, two trains collided between Greece and Larissa city, in which more than 25 people lost their lives, while many people were injured. Strong demonstration of students was seen in Greece regarding this incident.