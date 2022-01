Ground Report of Zee News from Akhilesh Yadav's seat Karhal

Karhal, a small town of Mainpuri in UP, has suddenly come into the limelight. After the announcement of Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Karhal, this seat has become high profile. Karhal is just 5 km away from the Yadav family's village Saifai and is a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party.