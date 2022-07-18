NewsVideos

GST Rates Revised: Changes in GST rates implemented from today

GST Rates Revised: In the 47th meeting of the GST Council held in the last week of June, it was decided to change the tax rates on many things. This affected the price of many things. This change has come into effect from today. After this change, let's know which things have become expensive and what are cheap?

|Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 09:47 AM IST
GST Rates Revised: In the 47th meeting of the GST Council held in the last week of June, it was decided to change the tax rates on many things. This affected the price of many things. This change has come into effect from today. After this change, let's know which things have become expensive and what are cheap?

All Videos

Draupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha, Presidential Election Live Updates: Who will be the President of India?
11:48
Draupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha, Presidential Election Live Updates: Who will be the President of India?
PM Modi and Amit Shah cast their vote for the Presidential election, CM Yogi also voted
23:14
PM Modi and Amit Shah cast their vote for the Presidential election, CM Yogi also voted
Yashwant Sinha's big statement in the midst of presidential elections
4:7
Yashwant Sinha's big statement in the midst of presidential elections
Brijesh Pathak's statement on Presidential Election
1:5
Brijesh Pathak's statement on Presidential Election
Presidential Election 2022: Congress's notice in Rajya Sabha amid Presidential elections
5:49
Presidential Election 2022: Congress's notice in Rajya Sabha amid Presidential elections

Trending Videos

11:48
Draupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha, Presidential Election Live Updates: Who will be the President of India?
23:14
PM Modi and Amit Shah cast their vote for the Presidential election, CM Yogi also voted
4:7
Yashwant Sinha's big statement in the midst of presidential elections
1:5
Brijesh Pathak's statement on Presidential Election
5:49
Presidential Election 2022: Congress's notice in Rajya Sabha amid Presidential elections
gst rates revised,GST rates,GST revised rates,Revised GST rates,GST new rates,new GST rates,gst latest news,gst news latest,gst rates revised what's cheaper,gst rates revised what's costlier,gst rates latest news,Latest News,how to revised gst rates in tally stock items,new gst rates announced today,gst council revises tax rates of 66 items,gst rates list latest,latest gst council meeting decision,gst rates news,gst rates cbic,gst rates revision,