Gujarat: Bajrang Dal wrote 'Haj House' on Congress office wall

Bajrang Dal workers attacked Gujarat Congress office and wrote Haj House on the wall. The workers of Bajrang Dal were angry with the statement of Gujarat Congress state President Jagdish Thakor, in which he had said that Muslims have the first right on the property of this country.

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 08:16 PM IST

