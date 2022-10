Gujarat Bridge Collapse: PM Narendra Modi may visit Morbi

| Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 09:18 AM IST

According to information received from sources, Prime Minister Modi can go to Morbi. At least 137 people were killed when a cable bridge over the Machhu river collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi town on Sunday (October 30) evening. It is being told that more than 400 people were present on the bridge at the time of the accident.